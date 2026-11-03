Library Apps Demo: Libby, Hoopla, and Kanopy
Library Apps Demo: Libby, Hoopla, and Kanopy
Learn how to access thousands of books, audiobooks, movies, and more for FREE using your library card and our Libby, Hoopla, and Kanopy apps! Plus, find out how to add Partner Libraries throughout the state for even more titles on Libby!
To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.
https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/15990601
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org