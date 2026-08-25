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Library Friday: Behind-the-Scenes Library Tour

Library Friday: Behind-the-Scenes Library Tour

Join us every first Friday for an in-depth look at everything your library has to offer!

In honor of Library Card Sign-Up Month, we'll be leading you on a special behind-the-scenes tour of the Downtown Library, including the circulation room, the cataloging department, and the archive!

You'll learn about the work those goes into running a library and find out about special materials and resources you can access with your library card!

Registration is required. Please register below. We will meet in the Northwest Corner.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/15990598

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/