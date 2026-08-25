Library Friday: Behind-the-Scenes Library Tour

Join us every first Friday for an in-depth look at everything your library has to offer!

In honor of Library Card Sign-Up Month, we'll be leading you on a special behind-the-scenes tour of the Downtown Library, including the circulation room, the cataloging department, and the archive!

You'll learn about the work those goes into running a library and find out about special materials and resources you can access with your library card!

Registration is required. Please register below. We will meet in the Northwest Corner.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/15990598

