Library Friday: Unearthing the Archive
Library Friday: Unearthing the Archive
Join us on first Fridays for presentations on a special library-related topic. In October, we'll be discussing the Library's archive!
To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.
https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/15990599
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org