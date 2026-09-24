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Library Friday: Unearthing the Archive

Library Friday: Unearthing the Archive

Join us on first Fridays for presentations on a special library-related topic. In October, we'll be discussing the Library's archive!

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/15990599

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/