Live Raptor Talk at the Arboretum

Talons, feathers, and fierce golden eyes — come face to face with hawks, falcons, and owls! The International Raptor and Falconry Center is bringing their magnificent birds of prey to the Arboretum for an up-close experience you won't find anywhere else. Raptors play a vital role in the ecosystems of the Colorado Plateau, and this is your chance to watch these incredible hunters in action and learn what makes them some of nature's most impressive athletes. Free with admission. (Please leave dogs at home for this event — the raptors will thank you!)