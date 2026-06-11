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Live Raptor Talk at the Arboretum

Live Raptor Talk at the Arboretum

Talons, feathers, and fierce golden eyes — come face to face with hawks, falcons, and owls! The International Raptor and Falconry Center is bringing their magnificent birds of prey to the Arboretum for an up-close experience you won't find anywhere else. Raptors play a vital role in the ecosystems of the Colorado Plateau, and this is your chance to watch these incredible hunters in action and learn what makes them some of nature's most impressive athletes. Free with admission. (Please leave dogs at home for this event — the raptors will thank you!)

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
Free with admission.
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
http://www.thearb.org
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain Road
Flagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
https://thearb.org