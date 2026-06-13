© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live Raptor Talk at the Arboretum

Live Raptor Talk at the Arboretum

Step
1
Enter Event Details
Step
2
Preview & Submit
PREVIEW YOUR LISTING
Below is the information you are about to submit. If you would like to edit any of this information you may return to the previous screen using the “Return to Edit” button below. If you are satisfied with your submission you may click “Submit Listing” below to complete the process. Please note that we reserve the right to edit submissions for grammar, style and accuracy.

Event Title
Live Raptor Talk at the Arboretum
Summary
Come see live raptors from the International Raptor and Falconry Center!

Event Description
Raptors: Wings Over the Colorado Plateau

Few encounters in nature stop you in your tracks quite like a raptor in flight. Join Michelle from the International Raptor & Falconry Center for a captivating program on the raptors that share our skies — and the urgent conservation work being done to protect them worldwide.

Through live bird demonstrations and an up-close look at some of the world’s most remarkable birds of prey, Michelle will explore the vital role raptors play in healthy ecosystems, the threats they face across the globe, and what humans have learned from thousands of years of falconry’s intimate relationship with these birds.

An experience equally at home in the ancient and the wild — right here in the heart of Flagstaff.

No dogs at this event ~ thank you.

Included with garden admission · Free for members

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
Free with admission.
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
http://www.thearb.org
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain Road
Flagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
https://thearb.org