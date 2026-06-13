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Event Title

Live Raptor Talk at the Arboretum

Summary

Come see live raptors from the International Raptor and Falconry Center!

Event Description

Raptors: Wings Over the Colorado Plateau

Few encounters in nature stop you in your tracks quite like a raptor in flight. Join Michelle from the International Raptor & Falconry Center for a captivating program on the raptors that share our skies — and the urgent conservation work being done to protect them worldwide.

Through live bird demonstrations and an up-close look at some of the world’s most remarkable birds of prey, Michelle will explore the vital role raptors play in healthy ecosystems, the threats they face across the globe, and what humans have learned from thousands of years of falconry’s intimate relationship with these birds.

An experience equally at home in the ancient and the wild — right here in the heart of Flagstaff.

No dogs at this event ~ thank you.

Included with garden admission · Free for members