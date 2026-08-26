Live Raptor Talk at the Arboretum
Live Raptor Talk at the Arboretum
Few encounters in nature stop you in your tracks quite like a raptor in flight. Join Michelle from the International Raptor & Falconry Center for a captivating program on the raptors that share our skies — and the urgent conservation work being done to protect them worldwide.
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain RoadFlagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org