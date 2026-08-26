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Live Raptor Talk at the Arboretum

Live Raptor Talk at the Arboretum

Few encounters in nature stop you in your tracks quite like a raptor in flight. Join Michelle from the International Raptor & Falconry Center for a captivating program on the raptors that share our skies — and the urgent conservation work being done to protect them worldwide.

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
http://www.thearb.org
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain Road
Flagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
https://thearb.org