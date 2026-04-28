Meet us at the trailhead - Fuzz Edition - Flagstaff Big Read

Join library staff as we celebrate Flagstaff's Big Read by exploring a local corridor at the base of Mt. Elden where wildlife and humans often meet. All ages welcome, come ready to hike while learning new things about local flora and fauna!

Pick up a free copy of FUZZ prior to the hike! Bring water and wear good shoes, and don’t forget to dress in layers!

How to get there: from the East Flagstaff Community Library at 3000 N. 4th Street, turn right onto 4th Street. Continue through the roundabout, and up 4th for approximately ½ mile, then turn right onto Andes Street (35.22358° N, 111.61213° W). This is where we'll park to meet before heading out for a stretch of the Forces of Nature Trail at the base of Mt. Elden. Please no dogs on this hike.

This season's Flagstaff Big Read is asking us all to take a walk on the wild side with Mary Roach’s book: FUZZ: When Nature Breaks the Law! It is a collection of stories about the many many times that non-human animals and human animals have had to learn how to get along - or are still learning. You can pick up a free copy of Roach’s book at the Flagstaff Public Library, Cline Library, The Riles Building at NAU, the Murdoch Center, or Culture Connect AZ!

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.