Meet Us at the Trailhead: Old Caves Crater

Join us on a ~3.5-mile hike to the top of this nearby cinder cone. This hike will have an elevation gain of ~655 feet, and some great views from the top!

What you'll need: transportation to and from the trailhead, water, snacks, sun protection, and shoes for hiking. Please no dogs on this adventure.

How to get there: drive north from Flagstaff on U.S. 89 to Silver Saddle Road. Turn right (east) on Silver Saddle Rd and drive 0.5 miles to the trailhead on the left side of the road. We’ll meet you there!

Please note that this hike will be cancelled if the forest is closed to public access. Last minute notices will be sent via remind text - text @efclad to 81010 to join. Standard messaging rates apply, must be 13+ to join.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/15636151