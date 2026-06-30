Meet us at the trailhead - Round Tree

Curious about the thinning done through the Four Forest Restoration Initiative? Join library staff as we explore a section of forest that was thinned one year ago. This hike will take place on logging roads and will be ~2 miles long.

What you'll need: transportation to and from the trailhead, water, snacks, sun protection, and shoes for hiking. Please no dogs on this adventure.

How to get there: head out Highway 180 past Snowbowl Road, in ~1 mile turn right on Round Tree Road. Drive up Round Tree 1 mile and park. We'll meet you there!

Please note that this event will be canceled if the forest is closed to public access. Last minute notices will be sent via remind text - text @efclad to 81010 to join. Standard messaging rates apply, must be 13+ to join.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.