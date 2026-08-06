Meet Us at the Trailhead: Waterline

Join us as we hike 2-3 miles along a section of the Waterline Trail to view areas burned during the Schultz Fire in 2010 and Pipeline Fire in 2022. On this hike expect to see the effects of flooding after a fire, structural mitigation efforts, and post-fire plant growth.

What you'll need: transportation to and from the trailhead, water, snacks, sun protection, and shoes for hiking. Please no dogs on this adventure.

How to get there: drive north out of Flagstaff on U.S. Highway 180 just beyond the Museum of Northern Arizona and turn right onto Schultz Pass Road (Forest Road 420). Follow this road, staying to the left when you get to the fork, just a half mile up. Drive 6 miles on FR 420, and park in the Schultz Tank parking area. We will meet you there, but if need be there is also parking in the Sunset Trail parking area.

*Event will be canceled if the forest is closed to public access. Last minute notices will be sent via remind text - text @efclad to 81010 to join. Standard messaging rates apply, must be 13+ to join.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/15636150

