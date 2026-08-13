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Memoir Workshop

Memoir Workshop

Transform your personal experiences into art, by exploring memory, identity, and the moments that shape us. This will be a workshop for those 18+ with handouts and prompts for writing. Memoir and autobiographical writing allows us to capture moments, reflect on our experiences, and shape our personal histories into compelling narratives. We will do short readings and exercises designed to loosen us up, access our creativity and writing voice, and jumpstart a writing practice.

East Flagstaff Community Library
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

East Flagstsaff Community Library
928-213-2348
efclstaff@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
http://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org

Artist Group Info

shea.mccall@gmail.com
East Flagstaff Community Library
N 4th St Suite 5
Flagstaff, Arizona 86004
4802690624
caleb@playwithvault.com
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/