Memoir Workshop
Memoir Workshop
Transform your personal experiences into art, by exploring memory, identity, and the moments that shape us. This will be a workshop for those 18+ with handouts and prompts for writing. Memoir and autobiographical writing allows us to capture moments, reflect on our experiences, and shape our personal histories into compelling narratives. We will do short readings and exercises designed to loosen us up, access our creativity and writing voice, and jumpstart a writing practice.
East Flagstaff Community Library
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
East Flagstsaff Community Library
928-213-2348
efclstaff@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
Artist Group Info
shea.mccall@gmail.com
East Flagstaff Community Library
N 4th St Suite 5Flagstaff, Arizona 86004
4802690624
caleb@playwithvault.com