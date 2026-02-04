The Sedona International Film Festival is teaming up with writer and moto-photo journalist Koz Mraz for a special FREE EVENT “Midnight Rider on a Graveyard Run” on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Midnight Rider on a Graveyard Run” is based on a true story and part of the Koz Mraz Mystery Series.

In 2012 Koz Mraz wrote an investigative journalism feature called “Midnight Rider on a Graveyard Run” based on his curiosity about the 8 million Americans who work the graveyard shift. His quest and discoveries became the catalyst for his best-selling action thriller book series.

Ride with him as this harrowing journey across the U.S. at night reveals the darker side of the mysterious graveyard shift. Where are the “Mispers” (missing persons)? According to the FBI, in 2024, there were 533,936 missing person cases filed in the United States. What is the trail of buried bones in the Corridor of Death?

A book released in late 2025 by former FBI Director, Frank Figliuzzi, finally brings awareness to these daunting statistics. Mraz followed this trail thirteen years ago, and today these events are coming to light for our greater understanding.

Kozmo “Koz” Mraz, an author and renown moto-photo journalist has published over 200 feature stories for prominent travel and lifestyle magazines. Koz traveled the world on two wheels. From China’s great wall to the Himalayan mountains, Europe or the back roads of America, his travel adventures feature interesting people and unique destinations in entertaining prose.

This narrated presentation features video, still photography and audio book clips followed by a Q&A discussion.

“Midnight Rider on a Graveyard Run” will be featured at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are free. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

