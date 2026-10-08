Moguls & Malts Trivia Night Fundraiser

The Flagstaff Ski & Snowboard Team is excited to invite you back to Moguls & Malts, the 2nd annual fundraising event benefiting the Flagstaff Ski & Snowboard Team.

Ages 21+

We’re excited to invite you back to Moguls & Malts, the annual fundraising event benefiting the Flagstaff Ski & Snowboard Team. Round up your smartest friends, claim a table, and kick off ski season the way a Flagstaff November should feel.

The night includes:

🎿 Themed trivia and prizes

🍺 Local brews and tasty bites

🎁 Silent auction and raffle

🎶 Live music & après ski vibes with friends and community

You don’t need to know a mogul from a magic carpet to win. Rounds range from ski and snowboard lore to Flagstaff history to general knowledge, so every table has a real shot at the trophy.

Why it matters:

All proceeds directly support FSST’s mission of developing extraordinary athletes and fostering a lifelong passion for the mountains. FSST is Arizona’s only competitive junior alpine program, serving nearly 180 athletes each season across alpine racing, intro to race, all mountain skiing, and snowboarding. We’ve been based at Arizona Snowbowl for 59 years, and your night out helps keep local kids on snow.