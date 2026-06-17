Monte Carlo in the Pines

Catholic Charities of Northern Arizona is hosting Monte Carlo in Pines. The casino night raises funds for a wide array of community service programs, such as supportive housing, homeless outreach, family support services, foster care and adoptions, and veteran programs. Last year, Catholic Charities assisted more than 34,000 individuals and families in need in Arizona.

Tickets are $50 each or $350 for a table of eight. Each reservation includes dinner, one drink ticket, $100 in play chips to use at casino-style game tables, as well as access to raffles and auctions. The event is open to those 18 and over. Tickets are limited, so advance purchase is recommended.