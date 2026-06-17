Monte Carlo in the Pines
Monte Carlo in the Pines
Catholic Charities of Northern Arizona is hosting Monte Carlo in Pines. The casino night raises funds for a wide array of community service programs, such as supportive housing, homeless outreach, family support services, foster care and adoptions, and veteran programs. Last year, Catholic Charities assisted more than 34,000 individuals and families in need in Arizona.
Tickets are $50 each or $350 for a table of eight. Each reservation includes dinner, one drink ticket, $100 in play chips to use at casino-style game tables, as well as access to raffles and auctions. The event is open to those 18 and over. Tickets are limited, so advance purchase is recommended.
San Francisco de Asis Catholic Parish
$50 per person
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Catholic Charities of Northern Arizona
(928) 405-8174
jalvarado@cc-az.org
San Francisco de Asis Catholic Parish
1600 E. Route 66Flagstaff, Arizona 86001