Monthly Environmentalist Meet Up (MEMU)
Monthly Environmentalist Meet Up (MEMU)
Please join our monthly meetup group at the Hive for a presentation and discussion with Dr. Jolene Bowers, PhD, from the NAZCCA V-CAT team (Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance Vegan Climate Action Team) on the impact that our food choices have on the climate.
Enjoy free local pizza, socialize with like-minded people, learn how to influence local policy, and inspire others to take climate action. All are welcome.
Thank you to our sponsors NAZCCA, The Hive, and Fratelli's Pizza.
The Hive
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Event Supported By
Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance
9286004016
jason.nazcca@gmail.com
The Hive
2 South Beaver Street, Suite 190Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
customerservice@hive-venue.com