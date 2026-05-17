Monthly Environmentalist Meet Up (MEMU)

Please join our monthly meetup group at the Hive for a presentation and discussion with Dr. Jolene Bowers, PhD, from the NAZCCA V-CAT team (Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance Vegan Climate Action Team) on the impact that our food choices have on the climate.

Enjoy free local pizza, socialize with like-minded people, learn how to influence local policy, and inspire others to take climate action. All are welcome.

Thank you to our sponsors NAZCCA, The Hive, and Fratelli's Pizza.

