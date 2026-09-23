Mountain Line Travel Training

Learn how to navigate public transportation with Mountain Line and the Flagstaff Library! Join us for a FREE looped ride on the bus to learn about using maps and transfers to travel around the city in an eco-friendly way!

We will meet at the Wheeler Park bus stop on Aspen Ave (Orange Route 5 - Stop 2).

Registration is required. Register below for the 2:00pm event.

Register at tiny.cc/tt3pm for the 3:00pm event.

Ages 16+

This event is part of the Flagstaff Festival of Science. Find other exciting events at https://scifest.org/

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/16902194