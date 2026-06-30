Mushrooms and Fungi 101

Join Mike Dechter of the Arizona Mushroom Society to learn more about the cryptic kingdom: mushrooms and fungi! This presentation* will be for those with incidental knowledge and curiosity about fungi. Mike will present on some fungi 101 - what are fungi and why are they important? He will also discuss basic mushroom anatomy and identification of wild mushrooms. Finally, for the last part of the presentation, Mike will focus on the Arizona Fab Four Fungi: four easy to identify, edible wild mushrooms that grow here in Northern Arizona.

Registration is required for this program, through the Willow Bend Environmental Education Center. Click HERE to register (registration opens one week prior to the event).



* This is an indoor presentation, in partnership with Willow Bend Environmental Education Center.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.