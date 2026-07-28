Native foods Workshop at Elden Pueblo
Native foods Workshop at Elden Pueblo
Elden Pueblo is hosting a Native Foods workshop on Saturday August 1. Drop in between 10 am and 2 pm.
Try a taste of Anasazi bean stew, prepare a batch of blue corn cakes, grind ingredients for pinon nut cakes - traditional foods of Flagstaff's native people. Check out our native garden, growing traditional corn, beans and squash.
You can also see how the native people used natural materials- plants, grasses and stone to create tools, toys, household goods and more. Try your hand at ancient hunting games, or simply tour this 60-room pueblo.
Elden Pueblo Heritage Site
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Public Lands Interpretive Association-Elden Pueblo Project
9286995421
eldenpueblo@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
eldenpueblo@gmail.com
Elden Pueblo Heritage Site
Hwy 89 at Townsend Winona RdFlagstaff, Arizona 86004