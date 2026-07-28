Native foods Workshop at Elden Pueblo

Elden Pueblo is hosting a Native Foods workshop on Saturday August 1. Drop in between 10 am and 2 pm.

Try a taste of Anasazi bean stew, prepare a batch of blue corn cakes, grind ingredients for pinon nut cakes - traditional foods of Flagstaff's native people. Check out our native garden, growing traditional corn, beans and squash.

You can also see how the native people used natural materials- plants, grasses and stone to create tools, toys, household goods and more. Try your hand at ancient hunting games, or simply tour this 60-room pueblo.