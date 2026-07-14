Native Frybread Taco Dinner with Cancer Support Community Arizona

Cancer Support Community Arizona invites the community to its fifth annual Native Frybread Taco Dinner, an evening of great food, entertainment and community support benefiting individuals and families impacted by cancer across Northern Arizona.

For a suggested donation of $30 per plate, guests can build their own Native frybread taco, enjoy live entertainment and participate in a raffle. Meals may be enjoyed in the Celebration Hall or packaged for takeout.

Proceeds support Cancer Support Community Arizona's free programs and services, including support groups, educational workshops, healthy living classes, navigation resources, social activities, free wigs and other resources for anyone impacted by cancer.

Tickets are available at cscaz.org.