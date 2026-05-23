

Native Plant Talk, Tour & Planting In-Person

Join Flagstaff Parks & Open Space and Sustainability as we celebrate Pollinator Week by touring the native plants at the downtown library and at City Hall, learn about the importance of native plants, and plant more native plants in those areas! Be prepared to get your hands dirty! Because it is partly a learning workshop and partly a service event (the planting part), we ask you to sign up as a volunteer and sign the City's Volunteer Waiver/Agreement form. Any questions? Reach out to sylvia.struss@flagstaffaz.gov 928-213-2328

Volunteer Registration:

https://volunteer.flagstaffaz.gov/PublicActivityVolunteerRegistration/84d3ed81-0b68-457c-b32a-b4f42969fb26