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Native Plant Talk, Tour & Planting

Native Plant Talk, Tour & Planting


Native Plant Talk, Tour & Planting In-Person
Join Flagstaff Parks & Open Space and Sustainability as we celebrate Pollinator Week by touring the native plants at the downtown library and at City Hall, learn about the importance of native plants, and plant more native plants in those areas! Be prepared to get your hands dirty! Because it is partly a learning workshop and partly a service event (the planting part), we ask you to sign up as a volunteer and sign the City's Volunteer Waiver/Agreement form. Any questions? Reach out to sylvia.struss@flagstaffaz.gov 928-213-2328

Volunteer Registration:

https://volunteer.flagstaffaz.gov/PublicActivityVolunteerRegistration/84d3ed81-0b68-457c-b32a-b4f42969fb26

Flagstaff Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Flagstaff Public Library
(928) 213-2330
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
http://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
Flagstaff Public Library
300 W Aspen
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 213-2330
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
http://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org