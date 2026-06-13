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Naturalist Walks

Naturalist Walks

Join one of our knowledgeable staff members or trained volunteers for a guided walk through The Arboretum’s 200 acres of living collections. Set in the remarkable transition zone between the Colorado Plateau’s pine forests and high desert, each walk offers a close look at the native plants, pollinators, and ecological relationships that define this rare landscape.

Whether you’re a curious first-time visitor or a returning nature enthusiast, our naturalists bring the garden to life with seasonal stories, conservation science, and a genuine love for the plants of the Southwest.

What to expect

Seasonal plant highlights — wildflowers, medicinal herbs, rare natives
Pollinators, birds, and wildlife activity across the garden
Conservation context — why native plants matter on the Colorado Plateau
Intimate group experience — open to all ages and knowledge levels

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
Free with admission.
Every week through Jun 28, 2026.
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wednesday: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thursday: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
http://www.thearb.org
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain Road
Flagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
https://thearb.org