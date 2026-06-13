Naturalist Walks

Join one of our knowledgeable staff members or trained volunteers for a guided walk through The Arboretum’s 200 acres of living collections. Set in the remarkable transition zone between the Colorado Plateau’s pine forests and high desert, each walk offers a close look at the native plants, pollinators, and ecological relationships that define this rare landscape.

Whether you’re a curious first-time visitor or a returning nature enthusiast, our naturalists bring the garden to life with seasonal stories, conservation science, and a genuine love for the plants of the Southwest.

What to expect

Seasonal plant highlights — wildflowers, medicinal herbs, rare natives

Pollinators, birds, and wildlife activity across the garden

Conservation context — why native plants matter on the Colorado Plateau

Intimate group experience — open to all ages and knowledge levels