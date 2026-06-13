Naturalist Walks
Naturalist Walks
Join one of our knowledgeable staff members or trained volunteers for a guided walk through The Arboretum’s 200 acres of living collections. Set in the remarkable transition zone between the Colorado Plateau’s pine forests and high desert, each walk offers a close look at the native plants, pollinators, and ecological relationships that define this rare landscape.
Whether you’re a curious first-time visitor or a returning nature enthusiast, our naturalists bring the garden to life with seasonal stories, conservation science, and a genuine love for the plants of the Southwest.
What to expect
Seasonal plant highlights — wildflowers, medicinal herbs, rare natives
Pollinators, birds, and wildlife activity across the garden
Conservation context — why native plants matter on the Colorado Plateau
Intimate group experience — open to all ages and knowledge levels
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wednesday: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thursday: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM