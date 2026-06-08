NAU Young Author and Artists Camp

Specific timeline for this event is listed here: Timeline: July 6-9 | 9 AM - 3 PM, July 10 | 9 AM - noon, July 13 - 16 9 AM - 3 PM, July 17 | 9 AM - noon.

For grades 6-12, come join this summer camp to explore your creativity through writing and art such as bookmaking, silk screening, and the letter press. Learn to collaborate with others through these projects with a grand display and celebration of each young artists' art. Campers will engage in daily art and writing activities to spark creativity as we get to know one another. No level of art or writing skills are necessary.