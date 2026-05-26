NAU Young Authors and Artists Camp

Explore the power and creativity in words and art and the ways you can use them to shape your world during this two week-long day camp for young artists and authors.

In the mornings we will focus on poetry, fiction, and creative nonfiction along with your instructors from the NAU English Department.

In the afternoons we will focus on art projects such as bookmaking, silk-screening, and letterpress with instructors from NAU’s School of Art and Design.

We will combine the writing and art activities to create collaborative projects such as a collective zine, a poetry broadside, tote bags, and more culminating in a celebration and exhibit of our work and talents!

Campers will engage in daily art and writing activities designed to spark creativity as we get to know one another.

Young artists and authors should be going into grades 6 - 12 and no art or writing experience necessary to be a camper.

Timeline:

July 6-9 | 9 AM - 3 PM

July 10 | 9 AM - noon.

July 13 - 16 9 AM - 3 PM

July 17 | 9 AM - noon.