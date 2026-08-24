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NAVMC Crocktoberfest 2026

NAVMC Crocktoberfest 2026

Join NAVMC for an afternoon of chili, pie, prizes, community, and inspiring stories! Enjoy the Chili Cook-Off, pie contests, Pie Walk, silent and live auctions, Golden Ticket drawing, games, and more—all while supporting NAVMC’s life-changing work in Haiti, Bolivia, and beyond.

Highlights:

-Chili Cook-Off
-Pie Contest and Pie Flight
-Pie Walk
-Silent Auction
-Golden Ticket drawing
-Golden Paddle live auction
-Games and entertainment
-Cash bar

Elks Lodge
25.00
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Northern Arizona Volunteer Medical Corp
9286061468
Laura.McGrath@NAVMC.org
http://NAVMC.org
Elks Lodge
2101 N San Francisco St.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928)774-6271
lodge499bpoe@gmail.com
https://www.elks.org/lodges/contactus.cfm?LodgeNumber=499