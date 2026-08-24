NAVMC Crocktoberfest 2026
NAVMC Crocktoberfest 2026
Join NAVMC for an afternoon of chili, pie, prizes, community, and inspiring stories! Enjoy the Chili Cook-Off, pie contests, Pie Walk, silent and live auctions, Golden Ticket drawing, games, and more—all while supporting NAVMC’s life-changing work in Haiti, Bolivia, and beyond.
Highlights:
-Chili Cook-Off
-Pie Contest and Pie Flight
-Pie Walk
-Silent Auction
-Golden Ticket drawing
-Golden Paddle live auction
-Games and entertainment
-Cash bar
Elks Lodge
25.00
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Northern Arizona Volunteer Medical Corp
9286061468
Laura.McGrath@NAVMC.org
Elks Lodge
2101 N San Francisco St.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928)774-6271
lodge499bpoe@gmail.com