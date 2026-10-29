Navy Woodwind Quintet

Come enjoy a live musical performance by the Navy Woodwind Quintet!

November 12th, 4:30 to 5:30PM in the Northwest Corner

Navy Weeks are outreach programs run by the US Navy in partnership with cities around the country, designed to share with Americans how their Navy is deployed around the world and around the clock, and why a strong Navy is vital to protecting the American way of life.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/17848625

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.