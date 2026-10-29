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Navy Woodwind Quintet

Navy Woodwind Quintet

Navy Woodwind Quintet

Come enjoy a live musical performance by the Navy Woodwind Quintet!

November 12th, 4:30 to 5:30PM in the Northwest Corner

Navy Weeks are outreach programs run by the US Navy in partnership with cities around the country, designed to share with Americans how their Navy is deployed around the world and around the clock, and why a strong Navy is vital to protecting the American way of life.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/17848625

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/