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Neighborhood Community Meeting for the Long Point Wind Farm

Neighborhood Community Meeting for the Long Point Wind Farm

A neighborhood community meeting for the Long Point Wind Farm Conditional Use Permit and Certificate of Environmental Compatibility will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2026, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Valle Airport, located at 555 S. State Route 64, Williams, Arizona 86046.

For more information, visit https://www.aes.com/longpoint.

Valle Airport
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Valle Airport
555 S. State Route 64
Williams, Arizona 86046