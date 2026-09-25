Neighborhood Community Meeting for the Long Point Wind Farm
Neighborhood Community Meeting for the Long Point Wind Farm
A neighborhood community meeting for the Long Point Wind Farm Conditional Use Permit and Certificate of Environmental Compatibility will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2026, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Valle Airport, located at 555 S. State Route 64, Williams, Arizona 86046.
For more information, visit https://www.aes.com/longpoint.
Valle Airport
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Valle Airport
555 S. State Route 64Williams, Arizona 86046