Northern Arizona AI Meetup, August

This month's program: How I AI: Field-Tested Advice for the Curious Learner.

A lunch & learn event in the Moonshot Accelerator Building, Main Conference Room.

Three local practitioners, three 20-minute talks on wayfinding your goals, keeping it real, and growing your skills, followed by open Q & A.

David Moore - Wayfinding

When the Map Keeps Changing

Katherine O'Donnell - Keeping It Real, Staying Human in a Machine-driven World

Ariel Strong - Growing Your Skills: Resources and Techniques to Build Mastery

We're a community of AI enthusiasts of every age and skill level — meeting up to learn, share, and build cool stuff together.

Learn More: https://noazai.org

