Northern Arizona AI Meetup, August
Northern Arizona AI Meetup, August
This month's program: How I AI: Field-Tested Advice for the Curious Learner.
A lunch & learn event in the Moonshot Accelerator Building, Main Conference Room.
Three local practitioners, three 20-minute talks on wayfinding your goals, keeping it real, and growing your skills, followed by open Q & A.
David Moore - Wayfinding
When the Map Keeps Changing
Katherine O'Donnell - Keeping It Real, Staying Human in a Machine-driven World
Ariel Strong - Growing Your Skills: Resources and Techniques to Build Mastery
We're a community of AI enthusiasts of every age and skill level — meeting up to learn, share, and build cool stuff together.
Learn More: https://noazai.org
Moonshot Accelerator Main Conference Room
12:51 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Northern Arizona AI Meetup
4802349774
ariel.strong@fireflight.pro
Moonshot Accelerator Main Conference Room
2201 N Gemini DriveFlagstaff, Arizona 86001