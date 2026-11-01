November Reader's Club

Please join us at Sosta for Readers Club and your chance for free gelato. We will be giving away a free gelato to 20 lucky attendees (you must RSVP on Eventbrite and be in attendance to be eligible). There will also be giveaways throughout the afternoon. So whether you've been to Readers Club, joined us on an Audiobook Walk or bought a gift card or book from us, we appreciate you and want to celebrate what we've accomplished this year with you. And if you've been meaning to come, this is your chance to finally check it out! Treat yourself to dedicated reading time, bookish community, and conversation that will add to your TBR. All readers are welcome—ebooks, audiobooks, textbooks, comic books/graphic novels, newspaper, magazine... it's BYOBook. All ages are welcome. What To Expect What's better than settling in to read a good book? Quietly enjoying reading time with other readers! Book Swap - leave one or take one Silent Reading Hour - Your dedicated time to read whatever you want Our Current Reads Conversation - Stick around and get to know other readers and talk about what we've been reading. Let’s help each other discover new books to read ***Can't stay the whole time? No problem! Arrive and leave as your schedule allows. This time is for you! Reasons to Attend Introvert-Friendly Community: Enjoy community with other readers without all the small talk Community Building: Enjoy a community of like-minded readers Read What You Want: Enjoy books, friends, and drinks without the pressure of a deadline or assigned reading Scheduled Me Time: Treat yourself to an hour of uninterrupted reading time