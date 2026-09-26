October FANA Meeting-Sprang
October FANA Meeting-Sprang
Join us for the Fiber Artists of Northern Arizona monthly guild meeting. Doors open at 9:30 and meeting begins at 10:00. We will have a presentation by Carol James about Sprang.
Entrance is the double glass doors next to the green door.
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
09:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Fiber Artists of Northern Arizona (FANA)
602-361-7339
Fiberartistsnaz@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
socialmedia@fiberartistsnaz.org
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
1601 San Fransisco StreetFlagstaff, Arizona 86001