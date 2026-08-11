Of Fate and Fire
Of Fate and Fire
FSO’s Season 77 opens with a joyful overture by Louise Farrenc, a pioneer woman composer, and
two of the most famous (and rightfully so!) pieces ever composed. Pianist Chaeyoung Park plays
Grieg’s beloved Piano Concerto in A minor, and we finish with the single most famous piece of
Classical music—Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony!
Ardrey Auditorium
$30-85
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra
9287745107
info@flagstaffsymphony.org
Ardrey Auditorium
1115 Knoles Dr.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001