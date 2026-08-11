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Of Fate and Fire

Of Fate and Fire

FSO’s Season 77 opens with a joyful overture by Louise Farrenc, a pioneer woman composer, and
two of the most famous (and rightfully so!) pieces ever composed. Pianist Chaeyoung Park plays
Grieg’s beloved Piano Concerto in A minor, and we finish with the single most famous piece of
Classical music—Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony!

Ardrey Auditorium
$30-85
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra
9287745107
info@flagstaffsymphony.org
https://www.flagstaffsymphony.org
Ardrey Auditorium
1115 Knoles Dr.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001