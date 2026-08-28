Off-Loom Weaving Class

Join Jessica Holton with Wellbeing Weaving LLC for a beginners Off-Loom Weaving workshop! Off-Loom Weaving is an affordable, portable, and sustainable form of fiber arts.

Participants will learn:

A brief history of weaving

About weaving tools and techniques

The mental health benefits of weaving/creating

How to build weaving patterns/structures

Begin weaving on an object/loom without pegs or grooves

$40 per person includes all materials and expert instruction! For more info email Jessica fiberarts@jessicaholton.com