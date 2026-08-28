Off-Loom Weaving Class
Off-Loom Weaving Class
Join Jessica Holton with Wellbeing Weaving LLC for a beginners Off-Loom Weaving workshop! Off-Loom Weaving is an affordable, portable, and sustainable form of fiber arts.
Participants will learn:
A brief history of weaving
About weaving tools and techniques
The mental health benefits of weaving/creating
How to build weaving patterns/structures
Begin weaving on an object/loom without pegs or grooves
$40 per person includes all materials and expert instruction! For more info email Jessica fiberarts@jessicaholton.com
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
40
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Drinking Horn Meadery
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com