Off -Loom Weaving Workshop with Wellbeing Weaving LLC

Register here: https://www.beebalmstudio.com/workshops/p/julyoffloom

In this hands-on workshop, participants will explore a brief history of weaving, learn about the mental health benefits of creating, and gain an understanding of essential weaving tools and techniques. Throughout the class, you’ll begin a project and build skills you can continue to explore at home.

No prior weaving experience is necessary. $45 per participant. All materials are provided

Jessica Holton of Wellbeing Weaving LLC is an award-winning and exhibited fiber artist. She expanded her fiber arts journey beyond sewing in September 2022 after taking a drop spindle fiber spinning class. Feeling inspired, she began weaving on a tapestry loom in October 2022, taught herself how to knit in December 2022, and attended her first off-loom weaving workshop in February 2023. She appreciates the sustainability of visible mending and has explored embroidery. Jessica finds that the portability and structured creativity of off-loom weaving lend to consistent creating. She began teaching off-loom weaving classes in May 2025, established Wellbeing Weaving LLC in April 2026, and began selling off-loom weaving pieces in June 2026.