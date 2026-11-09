Open House at Momentum Aerial

The door is open — literally. Come walk through our studio! Join us on **Saturday, November 21st from 1- 3pm** for all the special secrets about your local aerial studio!

You’ll get to meet some of our amazing staff, learn the history of our space, see cool aerial skills all around, and more!

This is a FREE event to attend, but please RSVP on our MINDBODY page. Can’t wait to see you!