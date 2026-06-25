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Our Community Listens

Our Community Listens

Our Community Listens is a three-day communication skills class designed to help you listen more effectively, express yourself more clearly, and build stronger relationships, transforming the way you show up for your family, your workplace, and your community.

Class Outcomes:
- Understand your unique communication profile and how your behavioral tendencies shape the way you
connect with others.

- Build the ability to adapt your communication style to work more effectively across different communication
styles and tendencies.

- Develop listening skills that strengthen relationships and create space for others to be heard.

- Gain a practical method to address confrontation directly, respectfully, and productively.

- Walk away with tools and strategies you can put into practice the moment you leave the classroom.

Arizona Snowbowl
297
08:30 AM - 04:30 PM, every day through Aug 12, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Chapman Foundation for Caring Communities
https://www.chapmancommunities.org/
Arizona Snowbowl
9300 N Snow Bowl Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001