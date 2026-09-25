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Paint Your Pet

Paint Your Pet

Let's paint at the Mead Hall!

Submit one clear front faced photo of your pet, receive a pre-sketched canvas day of the workshop to paint! All levels of experience welcome.

928-529-8200 to submit photo

21+ unless with legal guardian

Price includes one drink and all supplies needed

NO PETS ALLOWED IN THE HALL

$55 per person.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall
55
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Drinking Horn Meadery
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
http://Drinkinghornmeadery.com
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66
FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
http://drinkinghornmeadery.com