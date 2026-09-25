Paint Your Pet
Paint Your Pet
Let's paint at the Mead Hall!
Submit one clear front faced photo of your pet, receive a pre-sketched canvas day of the workshop to paint! All levels of experience welcome.
928-529-8200 to submit photo
21+ unless with legal guardian
Price includes one drink and all supplies needed
NO PETS ALLOWED IN THE HALL
$55 per person.
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
55
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Drinking Horn Meadery
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com