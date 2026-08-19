Patchwork Workshop!

Turn leftovers into fabulous textured fabrics that you can use for patches, accessories, or anything else you dream up! Repurpose scraps as you learn about fabric structure and try out patchwork techniques. Embrace the creative possibilities in the materials all around you! All supplies are provided, although you are also welcome to bring repurposed materials from home to use in your patchwork. Bring your sewing machine, use one of ours, or make your patches by hand—all techniques are welcome.

*All of our group classes are offered with sliding scale pricing! Registration closes 48 hours before this workshop. Reach out with any questions!