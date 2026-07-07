Patriotic Play Day at Sharlot Hall Museum
Patriotic Play Day at Sharlot Hall Museum
Celebrate summer with a morning of patriotic family fun at the museum! Beginning at 10:30 AM, enjoy a cozy storytime featuring heartwarming children's books about the American flag, followed by old-fashioned lawn games, light snacks, and a hands-on flag-making craft led by our Education Department.
Schedule:
10:15 AM: Arrival and seating
10:30 AM: Storytime
11:00 AM: Flag-making craft and activities
What to Bring: A blanket for the grass, a hat, and sunscreen.
Admission is $5 for adults (payable at the Depot Entrance); children attend free. After storytime, families are invited to stay and create their own flag to take home.
RSVP: brook.doyle@sharlothallmuseum.org
Sharlot Hall Museum
$5
10:30 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Sharlot Hall Museum
Artist Group Info
amy.garbo@sharlothallmuseum.org
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall MuseumPrescott, Arizona 86301
928-277-2000
admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org