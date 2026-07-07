Patriotic Play Day at Sharlot Hall Museum

Celebrate summer with a morning of patriotic family fun at the museum! Beginning at 10:30 AM, enjoy a cozy storytime featuring heartwarming children's books about the American flag, followed by old-fashioned lawn games, light snacks, and a hands-on flag-making craft led by our Education Department.

Schedule:

10:15 AM: Arrival and seating

10:30 AM: Storytime

11:00 AM: Flag-making craft and activities

What to Bring: A blanket for the grass, a hat, and sunscreen.

Admission is $5 for adults (payable at the Depot Entrance); children attend free. After storytime, families are invited to stay and create their own flag to take home.

RSVP: brook.doyle@sharlothallmuseum.org