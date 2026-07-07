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Patriotic Play Day at Sharlot Hall Museum

Patriotic Play Day at Sharlot Hall Museum

Celebrate summer with a morning of patriotic family fun at the museum! Beginning at 10:30 AM, enjoy a cozy storytime featuring heartwarming children's books about the American flag, followed by old-fashioned lawn games, light snacks, and a hands-on flag-making craft led by our Education Department.

Schedule:

10:15 AM: Arrival and seating
10:30 AM: Storytime
11:00 AM: Flag-making craft and activities

What to Bring: A blanket for the grass, a hat, and sunscreen.

Admission is $5 for adults (payable at the Depot Entrance); children attend free. After storytime, families are invited to stay and create their own flag to take home.

RSVP: brook.doyle@sharlothallmuseum.org

Sharlot Hall Museum
$5
10:30 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Sharlot Hall Museum

Artist Group Info

amy.garbo@sharlothallmuseum.org
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall Museum
Prescott, Arizona 86301
928-277-2000
admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org
https://sharlothallmuseum.org/