Pilgrimage of Light
Pilgrimage of Light
Pilgrimage of Light is an exhibition by Texas- based artist and Grand Canyon Artist in Residence Mark Chen.
His photographs unite the cosmos and Earth, aligning starlight with ancient landscapes to reveal the experience through projected celestial images. Performing & Fine Arts (#37) Second Floor, Room 216 Group visits welcome!
NAU Performing and Fine Arts Building
Every 2 weeks through Nov 05, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
NAU College of Arts and Letters
artsandletters@nau.edu
Artist Group Info
Mark Chen
NAU Performing and Fine Arts Building
1115 KnolesFlagstaff, Arizona 86005