© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pilgrimage of Light

Pilgrimage of Light

Pilgrimage of Light is an exhibition by Texas- based artist and Grand Canyon Artist in Residence Mark Chen.

His photographs unite the cosmos and Earth, aligning starlight with ancient landscapes to reveal the experience through projected celestial images. Performing & Fine Arts (#37) Second Floor, Room 216 Group visits welcome!

NAU Performing and Fine Arts Building
Every 2 weeks through Nov 05, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM

Event Supported By

NAU College of Arts and Letters
artsandletters@nau.edu
nau.edu/cal/events

Artist Group Info

Mark Chen
NAU Performing and Fine Arts Building
1115 Knoles
Flagstaff, Arizona 86005