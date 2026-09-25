Join us for Poetry Book Club! This month we will discuss The House of Belonging by David Whyte.

Copies of this title will be available to pick-up at the Downtown Library's Information Desk beginning on August 6th.

We will meet in the Conference Room from 5:30-7:00PM on Thursday, October 1st. The first hour will be dedicated to discussion with the last 30 minutes reserved for writing exercises (optional).

About this Book:

In this book, poet David Whyte turns his attention to the deepest longing of human beings - the desire to belong to people and places and the many ways of experiencing a sense of home. The House of Belonging has sold over 50,000 copies and contains some of his most beloved poems, such as The Truelove, The Journey, and Sweet Darkness. The deeply moving title poem reads as balm and benediction to wherever one finds one's home in the world, and taken together, the collection illuminates the myriad ways we belong - to others, to ourselves, and to the world.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/16044038