See your most ubiquitous neighbor - the ponderosa pine - in a whole new light!

Pinus ponderosa can be found across sixteen western U.S. states, plus British Columbia and Northern Mexico, but Arizona claims its largest contiguous stand. This strip of pines covers 2.6 million acres across the highlands of Northern and Central Arizona, from the New Mexico state line to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

The 2026 Ponderosa Pine Arts Festival at Willow Bend will explore this iconic tree through the lenses of arts, culture, and science. Participants will choose from four workshops across two 2.5-hour sessions.