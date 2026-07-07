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Pop-Up Program: Flag Making for America's 250th

Pop-Up Program: Flag Making for America's 250th

Flags are powerful symbols of identity, pride, and community. As we celebrate the United States' 250th anniversary, join us for a hands-on Pop-Up Program exploring the important role flags have played throughout our nation's history.

Create your own USA or Arizona flag to take home while reflecting on the stories and symbolism behind these iconic emblems.

All Pop-Up Program materials are included with General Admission.

Sharlot Hall Museum
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Sharlot Hall Museum

Artist Group Info

amy.garbo@sharlothallmuseum.org
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall Museum
Prescott, Arizona 86301
928-277-2000
admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org
https://sharlothallmuseum.org/