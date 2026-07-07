Pop-Up Program: Flag Making for America's 250th
Pop-Up Program: Flag Making for America's 250th
Flags are powerful symbols of identity, pride, and community. As we celebrate the United States' 250th anniversary, join us for a hands-on Pop-Up Program exploring the important role flags have played throughout our nation's history.
Create your own USA or Arizona flag to take home while reflecting on the stories and symbolism behind these iconic emblems.
All Pop-Up Program materials are included with General Admission.
Sharlot Hall Museum
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Sharlot Hall Museum
Artist Group Info
amy.garbo@sharlothallmuseum.org
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall MuseumPrescott, Arizona 86301
928-277-2000
admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org