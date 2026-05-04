Pop-Up Program: Make Your Own Toy!

Pioneer children had a lot of responsibilities, but they found time for fun just like kids today! Except, they couldn’t just go to the store to buy the latest video game or toy–they made their toys by hand. All they needed was material scraps they had on hand and a whole lot of creativity. At this Pop-Up, get creative and make your very own kaleidoscope using a variety of materials available.

All Pop-Up Program materials are included with General Admission.