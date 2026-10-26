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Pop-Up Program: Nature Printing

Pop-Up Program: Nature Printing

Have you ever seen something so beautiful in nature that you wished you could preserve it forever? At this Pop-Up Program, you’ll learn how to turn flowers, leaves, and even tree bark into lasting works of art.

Spend a creative day at the Sharlot Hall Museum learning the art of nature printing with local artist Katy Standhardt. Explore a variety of techniques and projects with different levels of difficulty, making this hands-on activity fun for kids and adults alike.

All materials are provided, including non-toxic, child-friendly paints. Resources and examples will also be available for inspiration, so come ready to get creative! Make one-of-a-kind holiday cards or turn your nature prints into beautiful pieces for your home.

All Pop-Up Programs are free with General Admission and run from 11:00 AM–2:00 PM

Sharlot Hall Museum
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Sharlot Hall Museum

Artist Group Info

amy.garbo@sharlothallmuseum.org
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall Museum
Prescott, Arizona 86301
928-277-2000
admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org
https://sharlothallmuseum.org/