Poutine Night at Drinking Horn Meadery
Poutine Night at Drinking Horn Meadery
Join Jessica Holton of Wellbeing Weaving LLC at the Drinking Horn Meadery for a relaxing, hands-on intro to off-loom weaving, an affordable, portable, and sustainable fiber art. You’ll learn a bit of weaving history, the basic tools and techniques, how to build patterns, and the mental health benefits of creating, then start weaving your own piece without pegs or grooves.
📅 November 22nd | 1–3 PM
🎟️ $40 per person, all materials provided
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
40
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com