Poutine Night at Drinking Horn Meadery

Join Jessica Holton of Wellbeing Weaving LLC at the Drinking Horn Meadery for a relaxing, hands-on intro to off-loom weaving, an affordable, portable, and sustainable fiber art. You’ll learn a bit of weaving history, the basic tools and techniques, how to build patterns, and the mental health benefits of creating, then start weaving your own piece without pegs or grooves.

📅 November 22nd | 1–3 PM

🎟️ $40 per person, all materials provided