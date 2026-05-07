Prescott Valley Public Library – Aloha! Let’s Make a Colorful Lei
Prescott Valley Public Library – Aloha! Let’s Make a Colorful Lei
Prescott Valley Public Library invites teens and adults to a free intergenerational summer reading workshop on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 11 AM to noon. Join us for a hands-on lei making class presented by Learn with Aloha, where participants will explore the history, cultural meaning, and artistry of lei-making while creating their own ribbon lei. All materials will be provided.
Saturday, June 6, 2026
Time: 11AM-NOON
Crystal Room
Space is limited. Pre-registration is required.
This program is free.
Prescott Valley Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Prescott Valley Public Library
928-759-3040
pvpladults@gmail.com
Prescott Valley Public Library
7401 E Skoog BlvdPrescott Valley , Arizona 86314
9287596186
ebaca@prescottvalley-az.gov