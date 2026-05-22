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Prescott Valley Public Library = Beginning Computer Skills Class, July 2, 2026

Prescott Valley Public Library = Beginning Computer Skills Class, July 2, 2026

Prescott Valley Public Library will be offering a Beginning Computer Skills course starting on Thursday, July 2, 2026, from 10AM- Noon.

In this course, learners will be introduced to different types of computers and their parts. They will practice how to turn on and log on to a computer, as well as log off and shut off a computer properly. Learners will practice basic mouse skills to manage files and folders on a desktop and be introduced to the differences in mouse shapes. Learners will recognize important keys on the keyboard and when to use them appropriately. The first class will be an assessment to gauge your skills.
Registration is for a 4-week class series.
Attendance is required for the first class. If you miss the first class, you will be removed from the class but are welcome to register for the next class series.
1st class: Thursday, July 2, 2026
Class will meet on Thursdays, July 2, 9, 16, 23, 2026
Time: 10AM-Noon
PC Lab, Second Floor

Space is limited. Pre-registration is required.
This program is free.
More Info? 928.759.3040
Sign up at prescottvalley-az.gov/pvpladults

Prescott Valley Public Library
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Prescott Valley Public Library
928-759-3040
pvpladults@gmail.com
https://yavapai.events/event/art-sampler-adults-watercolor-trees-93451

Artist Group Info

ebaca@prescottvalley-az.gov
Prescott Valley Public Library
7401 E Skoog Blvd
Prescott Valley , Arizona 86314
9287596186
ebaca@prescottvalley-az.gov
https://yavapai.events/event/meeting-ancestors-how-speculative-memoir-can-help-you-connect-your-history-93467