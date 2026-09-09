Prescott Valley Public Library – Crystals Connection

Prescott Valley Public Library will be hosting Crystals Connection. Please join us on Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 12:00-2:00 pm. Step into the fascinating world of crystals in this fun and interactive program designed for both curious beginners and those looking to deepen their knowledge. Attendees will learn what crystals are, why they are believed to work, and how they are commonly used for intentions such as relaxation, creativity, and grief support. The program will include a helpful handout, a closer look at selected crystals and their meanings, and two hands-on activities where participants can choose a crystal, they feel drawn to and another based on the type of support or intention they would like to explore.

Skye Angelheart is an Advanced Crystal Master and Certified Crystal Practitioner. She has over ten years of experience guiding her clients with a variety of modalities to promote authenticity, self-healing, and wholeness on an emotional, physical, and spiritual level. She graduated from the Southwest Institute of Healing Arts in 2015, with an Associate in Occupational Studies Degree in Mind-Body Transformational Psychology and a diploma as a Holistic Wellness Practitioner.

Saturday, October 17, 2026

Program time is 12:00-2:00 PM

Crystal Room, Third Floor

More Information? 928.759.3040

This program is free.

Pre-registration required.

