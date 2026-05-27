Prescott Valley Public Library: Cyber Security Class

Prescott Valley Public Library presents Cyber Security Class, beginning Tuesday, July 7, 2026, from 10AM-Noon. Join us for an informative and practical class designed to help you feel more confident and secure online. This course will cover the basics of staying safe in today’s digital world, including how to protect your personal information, recognize common online threats, and strengthen your account security. Participants will learn general strategies for spotting scams, identifying trustworthy websites, adjusting privacy settings, and protecting devices and data. Whether you’re looking to build foundational skills or refresh your knowledge, this class offers helpful guidance to support safer, smarter internet use in everyday life.

Registration is for a 4-week class series.

Attendance is required for the first class. If you miss the first class, you will be removed from the class but are welcome to register for the next class series.

1st class: Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

Class will meet on Tuesdays, July 7, 14, 21, 28, 2026.

Time: 10-Noon

PC Lab, Second Floor

Space is limited. Pre-registration is required.

This program is free.

More Info? 928.759.3040

Sign up at prescottvalley-az.gov/library

