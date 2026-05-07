Prescott Valley Public Library – Google Docs & Sheets: A Google Apps Computer Class

Prescott Valley Public Library presents Google Docs & Sheets: A Google Apps Computer Class, beginning Tuesday, June 2, 2026, from 10AM-NOON Learn how to create, edit, and format documents in Google Docs, and discover how Google Sheets can help you track data, manage budgets, or organize projects. This hands-on class will also introduce you to Google Drive for file storage and sharing, plus other useful tools. Whether you’re looking to organize files or create and edit documents. This class will give you the skills to work efficiently and confidently. Perfect for beginners or anyone looking to enhance their digital knowledge, this session will provide practical tips to boost productivity with Google’s free and powerful tools.

Registration is for a 4-week class series.

Attendance is required for the first class. If you miss the first class, you will be removed from the class but are welcome to register for the next class series.

1st class: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Class will meet on Tuesdays, June 2, 9, 16, 23, 2026

Time: 10AM-NOON

2nd Floor PC Lab

More Info? 928-759-3040

Space is limited. Pre-registration is required.

This program is free.

Register at prescottvalley-az.gov/pvpladults

